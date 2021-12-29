Station adoption can bring railway stations in Dacorum back to life and inject community spirit

People rely on trains every week, whether it’s to get to work, explore the local area, or meet up with friends, the train line is an integral part of life for many of us.

But, for some, railway stations have served another purpose; helping to bring people together.

The ‘adopt a station’ scheme, which is in place at a number of stations across the rail network, has enabled the community to get involved in its town or city’s transport hub, helping to make changes which not only look good, but are beneficial for the whole community.

And now stations in Tring and Kings Langley can get on board.

Tring has long been an established commuter town for the capital and Watford, as well as attracting tourists due to being on the Ridgeway National Trail in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And, sitting aside the M25, Kings Langley has long been an established commuter town for the capital and Watford, meaning it’s primarily used by commuters day-to-day.

Station adopters have helped install real, visual improvements, as well as hosting community events that bring people together. Art installations, family events, pop ups to support the local community and fantastic landscaping are just a few examples of the incredible work that has been achieved.

However, it’s not just visual changes the volunteers have been responsible for.

Some stations, such as those on the Shakespeare line in the West Midlands, have benefitted from increased security and safety measures in the shape of CCTV cameras, to ensure everyone feels safe using the trains – no matter what the time of day.

Tim Bellenger, head of stakeholder and community at London Northwestern Railway, said: “The adopt a station scheme has been a real success across the whole network, with volunteers helping to restore these stations back to their former glory.

“Having a railway station in a town or city is a real asset, opening up work and leisure opportunities for everyone.

"And we’ve been incredibly lucky to have had an amazing response to the scheme up and down the line already.

"We have a wide range of volunteers who give as much or as little time as they can but come together with one common goal; to make these stations a place people want to come to.

"And we’d love to see Kings Langley Station and Tring Station brought to life with the buzz of local people."

The adopt a station scheme has long been established as a way to help improve stations for local communities up and down the line.