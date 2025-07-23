'Special' Hemel woman passed away before she could accept award for 40 years of 'exceptional' fostering with her husband

An award for a “very special” Hemel Hempstead couple who have been “exceptional” foster parents for over 40 years was particularly poignant after one passed away before they could accept it.

The annual celebration of foster carers in Hertfordshire provided an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the dedication, compassion and impact of Hertfordshire’s mainstream fostering and kinship fostering communities.

This year, the ceremony welcomed more than 80 foster carers.

Some were awarded for their longevity of service and others were recognised for their exceptional contribution to different areas of fostering.

The ultimate honour was the Outstanding Fostering Award, a special recognition of the exceptional dedication and commitment shown by a foster carer.

This year it was awarded to a “very special” couple, Joan and Reg East, from Hemel Hempstead, who had been fostering for Hertfordshire County Council for more than 40 years.

The Hemel Gazette carried a story on Reg and Joan’s long service back in January 2024.

Reg and Joan were also being recognised with a long service award.

Reg and Joan East. Photo: Supplied by Leigh Adams

But sadly, Joan recently passed away, making the honour a fitting tribute and all the more poignant.

Reg and Joan’s long service is given real context by the fact more foster carers are “urgently needed” in the county.

The event gave Herts County Council’s new Executive Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Anthony Rowlands, the chance to meet some of the county’s amazing foster carers.

“As we reflect on what life is now like, it's probably the case that for young people growing up, in many ways it's never been as hard,” Cllr Rowlands said.

The annual celebration of foster carers in Hertfordshire. Photo: Herts County Council

"There are all sorts of pressures that confront young people. So, the needs of young people to have a home environment which is secure, supportive and full of love has never been greater.

“And that's why I'm particularly grateful to foster carers for all the work they do and why it's so important that those people who might be thinking about foster care, wanting to know more, come forward and contact the county council.”

There are approximately 1,000 children in care in Hertfordshire, and more foster carers are urgently needed.

As well as generous pay and allowances, the council states it offers local comprehensive training and 24/7 support.

Other foster carers recognised on the night included:

Jackie for services to recruitment

Liz and Martyn for services to education

Roz and Dave for services to Children Looked After

Sam and Mark for services to Care Leavers

Sue and Tony for services to diversity and inclusion

Barbara and Mark for services to Family Safeguarding

Lucy received the Kinship award

Bev received the Shared Care award

Rona for services to Supported Lodgings

Carli for services to Adoption

Ross and Ashley were recognised with a new award, for their services to early permanence