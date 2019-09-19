Spate of road crashes cause traffic chaos in Hemel Hempstead

A spate of road traffic collisions around Hemel Hempstead have brought the town to a standstill this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to St Agenells Lane after reports of a serious crash. This road and Link Road in Grovehill were closed between Cupid Green and Aycliffe Drive as a result.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area. If you saw the incident please call 101, quoting ref ISR 65 of 19 September.

A second road traffic collision was reported in Levestock Green Road and is affecting northbound traffic to the A414 as a result.

More to follow.