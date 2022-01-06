A woman from Hemel Hempstead has lost five and a half stone and is now at her target weight thanks to the support of her local Slimming World group.

Debbie Lynham, 51, joined the Slimming World in Boxmoor in February 2019 after being referred by her doctor - she had arthritis in her joints and was in constant pain - and she didn't want to be 'fat at 50'.

Since then she has lost five and a half stone and gone from a size 18 trousers and 22 top, to a size 10 trousers and 12 top.

She said: "I had arthritis and when I went to the doctor they said I needed to lose weight before any operations, I was given 12 weeks free and I tried it and I've never looked back.

"I enjoyed it and stuck to the changes, I really love Slimming World, especially this class, it is very social.

"I wanted to lose weight because I didn't want to be fat at 50.

"I have always been big all my life and I have tried lots of different diets but this is the only one that I found has worked for me and I've stuck to.

"I would 100 per cent recommend Slimming World, the class is so lovely and the support system is so important.

"I also find that you can still have your treats and your whole lifestyle doesn't have to drastically change."

Debbie, from Chaulden, said losing the weight has given her confidence she didn't know she had and she now speaks out in group.

She used to enjoy crisp sandwiches washed down with diet coke - as she felt that made it better and now enjoys family favourites like spaghetti bolognaise and chilli con carne, and still enjoys crisps after switching to a healthier option.

Debbie said: "Slimming World is so easy to follow, and you do not have to make massive changes, it's everything in moderation.

"I am at my target weight now but I will still continue to go to the classes. I would not have been able to do this without the support of the group.

"I know people who continued to do Slimming World from home during lockdown but I couldn't I know that I would lie to myself about the weight each week.

"I think you need people around you to encourage you and spur you on and help you stick at it.

"That's what the class does for me, we are all friends and there's a real range of ages, everyone is welcome!"

A new study out today (Thursday) from the University of Lincoln - called Longitudinal Investigation into Mental Toughness, Weight Loss, and Eating Behaviours - found Slimming World members didn’t just lose weight more successfully, they also significantly improved their mental toughness.

Mental toughness is described as a concept used in psychology and behaviour change that has been studied within the sports field for numerous years.

It's linked to characteristics such as keeping a clear focus on goals even when under pressure, having a strong sense of purpose and self- determination, and feeling in control.

And while it’s linked to resilience, it’s about much more than being resilient - sport psychologists note that mental toughness is what gives an elite athlete an edge over others.

Slimming World says this is the first time the concept has been investigated in relation to weight loss.

The study was led by Dr Elizabeth Stamp, a lecturer at Loughborough University, she said: “Mental toughness is about how someone copes with the challenges and stressors they face.

"More than that though, it is about seeking out and taking on new challenges. People who have a high mental toughness have skills like being able to break bigger goals into smaller achievable goals, being in control of their life and the decisions that they make and having the confidence to seek help when needed.

"These are abilities that people who have a lower mental toughness can develop, and mental toughness has been reported to benefit individuals in other aspects of their life, such as achieving social and educational goals.