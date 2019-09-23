Sky Sports’s Simon Thomas to talk about his new book at The Vikki Orvice Memorial Interview

One of television’s best-known sports presenters will be coming to Flamstead next month, for a special literary event.

Simon Thomas, who was a Blue Peter presenter before moving on the BBC and then Sky’s Premier League coverage, will be discussing his new book Love, Interrupted. The book tells of the devastating loss of Simon’s wife Gemma almost two years ago, just three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia at age 40 – and how he has coped with his grief as well as bringing up their son Ethan, who was only eight when Gemma died.

Simon will be appearing with local writer Ian Ridley, who is also a well-known sports journalist. Together will discuss the book’s themes of love, loss, faith and family.

The event will be the first-ever Vikki Orvice Memorial Interview, in memory of the trailblazing sports journalist who lived in the village until her death in February. Vikki, who was Ian’s wife, was a co-founder of the Flamstead book festival Books In the Belfry.

“It’s been a tough year personally and a difficult one for the village of Flamstead in many ways,” said Ian.

“I hope this event helps in its own way to help us all come to terms with issues of loss by hearing how Simon is coping.”

The Vikki Orvice Memorial Interview takes place on Friday, October 11. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Admission costs £12 and includes a glass of wine or a soft drink. There will be an opportunity for questions from the floor and also a chance to buy Simon’s book, courtesy of event supporters Harpenden Books, which he will be available to sign.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flamsteadbookfestival.com