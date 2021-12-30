RSPCA reveals top rescues of 2021 - including a fox cub's leg stuck in drain in Berkhamsted

Animals get themselves up to all sorts - and nobody sees that more than the RSPCA’s team of rescuers.
In 2021, 281,390 incidents were reported to the charity’s frontline teams via its emergency hotline - 44,998 in the South East and 4,355 in Hertfordshire (Figures relate to number of incidents reported between January 1, and November 30, 2021) - including a fox cub who needed help after getting his back leg stuck in the metal grate of a drain in Berkhamsted.
Rescuer Lauren Bailey was called to help the stricken youngster on August 8, when passers-by spotted the poor cub.
She said: “The fox must have got stuck after his leg fell down the gap and was quite distressed and bedraggled, from the rain, when I arrived.
"We offered him a little dish of water and then set about carefully trying to wriggle him free. Thankfully, I was able to get him out but was concerned about his leg so took him to a wildlife hospital for treatment.”
Luckily, all the rescues featured here had happy endings. Here the RSPCA reveals its top rescues of 2021 across the South East.
