RSPCA reveals top rescues of 2021 - including a fox cub's leg stuck in drain in Berkhamsted

Animals get themselves up to all sorts - and nobody sees that more than the RSPCA’s team of rescuers.

In 2021, 281,390 incidents were reported to the charity’s frontline teams via its emergency hotline - 44,998 in the South East and 4,355 in Hertfordshire (Figures relate to number of incidents reported between January 1, and November 30, 2021) - including a fox cub who needed help after getting his back leg stuck in the metal grate of a drain in Berkhamsted.

Rescuer Lauren Bailey was called to help the stricken youngster on August 8, when passers-by spotted the poor cub.

She said: “The fox must have got stuck after his leg fell down the gap and was quite distressed and bedraggled, from the rain, when I arrived.

"We offered him a little dish of water and then set about carefully trying to wriggle him free. Thankfully, I was able to get him out but was concerned about his leg so took him to a wildlife hospital for treatment.”

Luckily, all the rescues featured here had happy endings. Here the RSPCA reveals its top rescues of 2021 across the South East.

1. Animal rescuers from the fire service and RSPCA used hydraulics to prise a tree and concrete post apart to free a trapped deer. The rescue team was called to woodland in Reading, Berkshire, on 14 February after the stricken fallow deer was spotted. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2. A fox cub found himself in a fix after getting stuck fast inside a metal duck-shaped planter! RSPCA animal rescue officer Brian Milligan was called to Faversham, Kent, on 13 April. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3. A pigeon fell into a tray of paint at a Surrey police station. RSPCA rescuer Nat Kitchin was called to Guildford Police Station on 5 May by the decorators. Once he was clean and had been given the all-clear he was released back into the wild. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4. The RSPCA was called in to help after a young fox was found hiding under the passenger seat of a classic Alfa Romeo. The car had been driven from Hove in East Sussex to a garage where mechanics found the little fox curled up under the seat and called the charity for help. Inspector Kate Barnes responded to the call on 18 May. He was caught and released back into the wild. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales