Roar-some dinos set for Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

Families are invited to head down to Riverside Shopping Centre this September for some roar-some free fun.

A life-sized T-Rex dinosaur will be meeting and greeting shoppers at Riverside on Saturday 14th September.

Shoppers are sure to notice the impressive T-Rex, which stands a huge 7.5m tall and includes extra special features and articulations.

Dinosaur lovers can expect to get up close to the impressive dinosaur and will also have the chance to pose for pictures.

As part of the event, little shoppers can channel their inner dinosaur and pay a visit to Riverside’s very own face painter.

The free event will take place at the centre from 11am to 4pm.