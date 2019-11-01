Residents slam plans for new pedestrian crossing on busy Hemel Hempstead road

Angry residents took to social media to slam proposals for a new pedestrian and cycle crossing on the A414.
Hertfordshire Highways opened a public consultation for a proposed signal-controlled toucan crossing on Breakspear Way as part of a road improvements.
But the plans have come under fire from residents who fear it will cause more traffic congestion in the area.
Taking to Facebook, one said: "This will cause even more traffic! Better off to get a foot bridge install will have less impact on traffic."
Another added: "Even more traffic tailbacks in the mornings and evenings."
The crossing is planned to be constructed in 2020/2021.
To have your say on the Buncefield Lane Quietway, Breakspear Way, proposed signalised crossing visit surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/Buncefieldlanequietway/