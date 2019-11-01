Residents slam plans for new pedestrian crossing on busy Hemel Hempstead road

Angry residents took to social media to slam proposals for a new pedestrian and cycle crossing on the A414.

Hertfordshire Highways opened a public consultation for a proposed signal-controlled toucan crossing on Breakspear Way as part of a road improvements.

What the crossing may look like

But the plans have come under fire from residents who fear it will cause more traffic congestion in the area.

Taking to Facebook, one said: "This will cause even more traffic! Better off to get a foot bridge install will have less impact on traffic."

Another added: "Even more traffic tailbacks in the mornings and evenings."

The crossing is planned to be constructed in 2020/2021.

To have your say on the Buncefield Lane Quietway, Breakspear Way, proposed signalised crossing visit surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/Buncefieldlanequietway/