Rail bosses offer free and discounter travel for poppy collectors, armed forces personnel and veterans from Dacroum

London Northwestern Railway is providing a free return journey to authorised collectors taking part in Poppy Day events over the coming week.

The offer applies to authorised collectors attending the designated Poppy Day in London on Thursday, October 31, or the Birmingham version, which takes place on Tuesday, November 5.

Meanwhile, veterans and members of the armed forces planning to attend the Cenotaph memorial service in London on Sunday 10 November are being offered free travel to and from the capital when wearing military uniform or on production of a Ministry of Defence ID card.

Armed forces personnel and veterans who are members of the Defence Discount Scheme can also benefit from 20 per cent off Advance rail tickets over the Remembrance period - and all year round.

Andy Camp, commercial director at London Northwestern Railway, said: "Our armed forces are rightly hailed as inspirational individuals who have done so much for our country in the past and continue to do so today.

"Through offering free or discounted travel for collectors attending Poppy Days and veterans attending memorial services by train, we are able to say 'thank you' in our own small way."