Put your bids in now for The Hospice of St Francis’ online art auction of work by Dacorum artists

If you like art, want to celebrate local creatives, and want to support a local charity, then we have the event for you.

The Hospice of St Francis’ stunning online Art Auction, featuring 40 beautiful works created by local artists as part of its 40th birthday celebrations.

Pandas by Lizzie Martell

These works range from vibrant watercolours, acrylics and oils, to sculptures and abstract, floral and animal paintings, and was launched at an exhibition at the charity’s open afternoon last month.

Artists include Berkhamsted’s Brian Bennett, one of the best-known living painters of the Chilterns and former Head of Art at Berkhamsted School, children’s illustrator Lizzie Martell, from Boxmoor, Mary Casserley who is known for her 1930’s railway poster-style paintings, and former TV presenter and Royal Academy summer exhibitionist Tony Francis from Wigginton.

Hospice chief executive Kate Phipps-Wiltshire said: “With 40 donated works from distinguished local artists, our exhibition and auction has been specially curated with something for every art lover.

“If you or your company can help fortify The Hospice of St Francis this year in exchange for a fabulous work of art, or buy one to donate to the hospice for patients and families to enjoy, please take a peek online and see what catches your eye.

Near the Beacon by Brian Bennett

“We would love to see you at the Hospice any weekday between 9am and 5pm to show you the paintings in person. You can place your bid right up until the end of October.”

Every penny raised through the auction, hosted on the hospice’s website will help fund the charity for the next 40 years, enabling it to continue to help local people to live their precious lives well across West Hertfordshire.

Bids can be made using the digital form on the Hospice webpage or at the Hospice reception by completing one of the paper forms. To view all the artwork and bid on your favourites, visit stfrancis.org.uk/artauction

The auction will end at midnight on Thursday (October 31), after which, winners will be contacted.

The Hospice of St Francis helps around 2,000 local people and their families each year to live their precious lives well by improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

As well as clinics, there are workshops, support groups, classes and therapies for carers, family members and patients in its health and wellbeing Spring Centre. If you would like further information call 01442 859550.