£47 million project launched to improve Dacorum roads and pavements

Major funding has been signposted for an extensive road, pavement and pathway improvement scheme in Dacorum.

The project which covers Hertfordshire in its entirety will see 1,500 different tasks undertaken across Hertfordshire’s 3,000 miles of roads and pavements.

As well as pavements and roads, the Hertfordshire County Council is looking to improve bridges and traffic signals.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hertfordshire County Council team in action

It hopes that these changes will improve safety, congestion, and make walking and cycling a more palatable option for Hertfordshire residents.

Included within the five-year plan is £4m earmarked this year to assist with roads people live and work on, particularly smaller roads.

Councillor Phil Bibby said: “We want Hertfordshire to have the infrastructure that our communities need, and it is essential that we maintain and improve our pavements, cycleways and roads.

"Our work programme supports our growing county, and invests in new active travel schemes to make it easier for people to choose to walk or cycle to their destinations.

“We know that the condition of the county’s pavements, cycleways and roads really matters to our residents, and it matters to us too.

"While we can’t do everything, this work programme, along with the regular repairs we do, will make a real difference across the county.”

The scheme acts in addition to quick fixes and callouts council workers have to deal with throughout the year, the local authority reports.

Examples of these smaller schemes are fixing potholes or sending someone out to cut overgrown grass verges.

A variety of projects were given priority the council announced.

A council spokesman said: "We include a combination of roads – both those that need repairs because they are in a poor state now and those that need preventative maintenance work to avoid problems in the near future – while improvement schemes take into account factors like reducing accidents, tackling congestion and making it easier for people to walk, cycle or use public transport instead of their car.

"The works programme is 'integrated' because, once we have established priorities, we look to see how those schemes can best be delivered together to increase efficiency and reduce disruption on the roads."

Full details of which roads are being treated during the five-year plan is available online on the One.Network here.