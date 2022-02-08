£300,000 awarded for energy efficiency upgrades to homes in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council has been awarded £300,000 to deliver energy efficiency upgrades to homes in Hemel Hempstead.

The money is part of the government's funding for 69 projects across the country to help cut fuel bills for social housing tenants and deliver warmer homes.

Tens of thousands of social housing tenants across England will have their energy bills cut and homes made warmer as the government makes £179 million available to improve energy efficiency.

The funding announced yesterday (Monday) will see 20,000 social housing properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or lower receive upgrades to improve their energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This includes fitting external wall and roof insulation, energy efficient doors and windows, heat pumps and solar panels.

Upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of March 2023, supporting thousands of lower income and more vulnerable households.

The cash boost forms part of the government’s £3.8 billion Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund which will bring a significant amount of the social housing stock currently below EPC C up to a higher standard.

Dacorum Borough Council has been awarded £300,000 to deliver external wall insulation, double glazing and loft insulation to four blocks of flats - 24 homes in total - in Northend.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The proposed work scheduled for this summer will significantly increase the insulation performance on these homes and in turn help tenants tackle rising fuel bills.

"The grant will cover approximately 40 per cent of the project with Dacorum Borough Council providing 60 per cent of capital investment.

"The council is carrying out work to fit energy saving measures to its homes across the borough as part of its commitment to ensuring its housing stock is net zero by 2050 in line with UK targets.

“Dacorum Borough Council is also encouraging residents who own a home with an Energy Performance Rating of D or lower to see if they are eligible to make up to £10,000 worth of energy-efficiency improvements to their home through the Green Homes Grant, at no cost to them. To find out more, visit: www.dacorum.gov.uk/homeenergy.”

The government's fund has already supported 2,100 households nationally, through a demonstrator scheme, delivering warmer homes, reducing fuel bills, tackling fuel poverty and supporting green jobs.

Minister for Business and Energy Lord Callanan said: "The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes and this funding will continue that as we deliver huge benefits for social housing residents – ensuring they keep more of their cash.

"The £3.8 billion we’re investing through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is helping drive down energy bills for thousands, targeting help to those who need it most by making their homes warmer, more comfortable and greener."

National Housing Federation Chief Executive Kate Henderson said: "We warmly welcome the announcement of the first Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund recipients. Alongside helping us to achieve our crucial net zero target, this will mean warmer, more comfortable homes for social housing residents, and importantly help to protect them from rising energy bills.