Princess Anne visits Hemel mouthguard company to discuss ground-breaking work in the field of sports protection

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal recently visited OPRO, the world’s most innovative mouthguard company, at its headquarters in Hemel Hempstead, to discuss the company's ground-breaking work in the field of sports protection.

HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, was welcomed by OPRO founder, Dr Anthony Lovat who led Her Royal Highness on a tour of the mouthguard manufacturing facility, discussing the company’s ground-breaking work in the field of sports protection for which it has twice won The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation.

The tour of the facility culminated in a demonstration of OPRO’s latest innovation, OPRO+, whereby sensor technology from OPRO’s technology partners is embedded in a highly protective and comfortable mouthguard.

OPRO+ is used by OPRO’s technology partners in conjunction with sporting associations and professional athletes to identify head impacts during training and in games, with the ultimate aim of improving player welfare across contact sports.

At the conclusion of the royal visit, HRH The Princess Royal unveiled a commemorative plaque and was presented with five bespoke mouthguards from OPRO’s new Instant-Custom range for Her Royal Highness’s grandchildren.

Dr Lovat, said: “We were honoured to welcome The Princess Royal to our facility and show her the ground breaking work OPRO is pioneering into mouthguard technology, and in particular instrumented mouthguards, that measure and record blows to the head.

"As patron of Scottish Rugby Her Royal Highness has a close association with rugby.

"It was a privilege to present The Princess with the first ever Instant-Custom mouthguards which are our most recent innovation and an exciting development for Custom-Fit mouthguards.”

From a concept that became a reality over 20 years ago at a dining room table in Hertfordshire, OPRO has grown to become the most advanced and progressive mouthguard company in the world.

Their inception began when founder and former dentist, Anthony Lovat, created bespoke custom-fit mouthguards for pupils in schools throughout the UK and through passion and ingenuity OPRO has continued to push boundaries.

This has allowed the business to go from strength to strength, developing patented Self-Fit mouthguards that afford the same protection and retention as Custom Fit mouthguards, and taking that further with the Snap-Fit range whereby no boiling or moulding process is required.

OPRO’s range of Self-Fit mouthguards is now sold in over 50 countries around the world.

