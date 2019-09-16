Primary schools urged to keep children safe from abuse in Hemel Hempstead

More than 30,000 primary school children across the county have been taught to recognise and report abuse, as part of a NSPCC campaign.

In 2018/19 the charity visited 134 schools and delivered workshops to 30,423 children in Hertfordshire as part of its Speak out. Stay safe. service which teaches youngsters about abuse and neglect in an accessible and age appropriate way.

News

Primary schools in the county yet to receive a visit from the NSPCC’s free programme are now being urged to sign-up as soon as possible

Karen Squillino, Head of Schools Service at the NSPCC said: “It can be difficult for teachers and parents to know how to tackle this sensitive but incredibly important subject.

"Through our Speak out. Stay safe. programme we talk to children about the different types of abuse and let them know there are people out there who can help them.

“This new school term we want to encourage any schools that have not received a visit from us to sign up, so that we can empower as many children as possible to recognise and report any worries they have.”

Schools can request an NSPCC school visit via the NSPCC Learning website at nspcc.org.uk/speakout