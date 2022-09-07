Police searching for missing teenage girl from Hemel who last seen wearing fluffy sliders and Canada Goose puffer coat
Have you seen missing Emmie from Hemel Hempstead?
Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead who last seen wearing fluffy sliders and a Canada Goose puffer coat.
Herts Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Emmie, 15, who has gone missing from Hemel.
Emmie was last in the town around 4pm on Monday (5 September).
Most Popular
-
1
Dunstable fly-tipper prosecuted after being caught on camera dumping rubbish in Flamstead country lane
-
2
Police searching for missing teenage girl from Hemel who last seen wearing fluffy sliders and Canada Goose puffer coat
-
3
Hundreds of kilos of frozen chicken dumped in Hertfordshire village bordering Luton
-
4
Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station
-
5
Hemel Hempstead hairdressing salon celebrates 40 years of business with month of giveaways
She is described as being white, 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with dyed violet hair.
Emmie was last seen wearing black leggings, beige fluffy sliders and a long grey Canada Goose puffer jacket with fur trim on the hood.
She has links to Watford.
If you believe you are with Emmie now, have seen her in the last few moments, or have information about where she has been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 526 of 5 September.