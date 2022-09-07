Police searching for missing teenage girl from Hemel who last seen wearing fluffy sliders and Canada Goose puffer coat

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead who last seen wearing fluffy sliders and a Canada Goose puffer coat.

Herts Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Emmie, 15, who has gone missing from Hemel.

Emmie was last in the town around 4pm on Monday (5 September).

Missing Emmie

She is described as being white, 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with dyed violet hair.

Emmie was last seen wearing black leggings, beige fluffy sliders and a long grey Canada Goose puffer jacket with fur trim on the hood.

She has links to Watford.