Police have renewed an appeal to trace a wanted man from Luton with links to Hemel Hempstead, for offences including actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Armaan Mahmood, 20, whose last known address is Grosvenor Road in Luton, is wanted in relation to a number of offences according to police.

Anyone who sees Mahmood, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online via the Hertfordshire Police website, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room through its online web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference 41/75024/25.

The force first appealed for help in tracing Mahmood on August 19, and anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999.