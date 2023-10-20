News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Police remain concerned for welfare of missing Hemel Hempstead teenager last seen over a week ago

Police officers are once again asking for the public’s help to find Tyler
By James Lowson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Police has launched a second appeal to help find a teenager still missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Today (20 October), Hertfordshire Constabulary has reiterated its concerns for the welfare of Tyler.

The 17-year-old boy was last seen on on Tuesday (10 October).

Tyler was last seen on Tuesday 10 OctoberTyler was last seen on Tuesday 10 October
Tyler was last seen on Tuesday 10 October
Most Popular

He is described as a black teenager, who is six foot one inches tall, with long brown hair in an afro. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that he sometimes wears a durag.

Read More
Luton men arrested and cash and drugs seized in Herts Police county drugs lines ...

An appeal to find Tyler was launched by the police force last Friday (13 October), but his whereabouts remain unknown.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with orange soles.

PolicePolice
Police

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Tyler since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

“If you believe you are with Tyler now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”