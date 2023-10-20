Police remain concerned for welfare of missing Hemel Hempstead teenager last seen over a week ago
Hertfordshire Police has launched a second appeal to help find a teenager still missing from Hemel Hempstead.
Today (20 October), Hertfordshire Constabulary has reiterated its concerns for the welfare of Tyler.
The 17-year-old boy was last seen on on Tuesday (10 October).
He is described as a black teenager, who is six foot one inches tall, with long brown hair in an afro. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that he sometimes wears a durag.
An appeal to find Tyler was launched by the police force last Friday (13 October), but his whereabouts remain unknown.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with orange soles.
A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Tyler since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.
“If you believe you are with Tyler now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”