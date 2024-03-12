Police launch fresh appeal to find missing Hemel teenager last seen over five weeks ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fresh appeal has been launched by the police to help find a missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead.

Officers at Hertfordshire Constabulary are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Tyler, a 17-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has once again asked for the public’s help locating the teenage boy this morning (12 March).

Tyler was reported as missing on 2 February

He was last seen at around 8pm on Friday 2 February in Hemel Hempstead. Tyler was previously reported as missing in August and October last year.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has described Tyler as being around six foot one, with black plaited hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers, according to police reports.

Police advise that Tyler has links to Chigwell, East Ham and Stratford in London.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen Tyler since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Please quote ISR 54 (3 February).