Police issue update on missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead

An appeal to find Joshua has been launched

Hertfordshire Constabulary has provided an update on its search to find a missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

This morning, the police force has confirmed it believes Joshua has travelled to Waltham Abbey in Essex.

Previously Hertfordshire Constabulary said that police intelligence suggested Joshua had travelled into Hemel Hempstead on a train.

A social media appeal has been launched to help locate Joshua. He is a 34-year-old man from Elstree and was last seen at around 4am on Sunday in the Barnet Lane area.

He has been described as around six foot tall, with short dark hair and a beard. Hertfordshire Constabulary says he was last seen wearing a white and blue coloured Nike tracksuit with pink coloured Jordan trainers.

Joshua also has links to the Watford area.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Joshua since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Please quote ISR 97 (30/03/25).”