Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead

James is missing

A social media appeal has been launched to help locate a missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that its officers are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of James, a 19-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

The police force has confirmed that the teenager was reported as missing last night. He is described as six foot tall and of a slim build with short hair.

It has been confirmed by the police force that James is known to travel on the St Pancras/East Croydon line of the London Underground.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “If you have seen James since he went missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 83 of 7 July. If you believe you are with James now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”