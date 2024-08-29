Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire Constabulary is ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead.

Today (29 August), the police force has launched a social media campaign asking for the public’s help finding Isaac. He is 16, and was last seen at around 1.40pm on Tuesday (27 August).

Hertfordshire Constabulary describes Isaac as being around six foot two inches tall and of slim build. He also has short black hair and was believed to have been wearing a light grey jacket, blue jeans and in possession of a black backpack, the police force adds.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you have seen Isaac since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 361 of 27 August, 2024.

“If you believe you are with Isaac now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”