Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from near Tring last seen this morning
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from near Tring who was last seen this morning (25 January).
Adam, 38, who is from Aldbury, was reported as missing by the police this afternoon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking for the public’s help locating Adam, who is described as six feet tall, and clean shaven with short hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and tan boots, the police force adds.
A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have information, you can report this by:-”Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Adam now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 192 of 25 January, 2024.-”Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.-”Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.-”Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Adam has been.“Please share. Thank you.”