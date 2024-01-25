Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from near Tring last seen this morning

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account.

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have information, you can report this by:-”Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Adam now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 192 of 25 January, 2024.-”Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.-”Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.-”Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Adam has been.“Please share. Thank you.”