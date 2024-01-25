News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from near Tring last seen this morning

He was last seen this morning
By James Lowson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from near Tring who was last seen this morning (25 January).

Adam, 38, who is from Aldbury, was reported as missing by the police this afternoon.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking for the public’s help locating Adam, who is described as six feet tall, and clean shaven with short hair.

Most Popular
Adam was last seen this morningAdam was last seen this morning
Adam was last seen this morning

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and tan boots, the police force adds.

Read More
Detectives renew information appeal after report woman was grabbed and threatene...

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have information, you can report this by:-”Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Adam now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 192 of 25 January, 2024.-”Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.-”Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.-”Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Adam has been.“Please share. Thank you.”