David has been reported as missing

An appeal has been launched to locate a missing man from Hertfordshire.

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of David, 59, from Abbots Langley.

He was last seen at around 9.45am on Tuesday at Kings Langley railway station.

David has been described as being around five foot six inches tall and of a stocky build with wavy brown hair and a grey goatee beard.

Hertfordshire Constabulary added that David was last seen wearing a blue suit, a black knee-length rain mac and black shoes. He was also carrying a black laptop bag.

The police force also revealed that David has links to the Bishopsgate area of London, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “If you have seen David since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 253 of 29 October. If you believe you are with David now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”