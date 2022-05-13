Police launch appeal to trace a missing woman who is known to have links to Hemel Hempstead.

Nikita, 25, was last seen in Coreys Mill Lane, Stevenage at 6.30pm last night (May 12) and may have travelled to Hemel Hempstead.

Police have described her as white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and with dyed blonde hair.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are trying to trace Nikita from Stevenage.

She has a lip piercing and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers are said to be growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Those with information on her whereabouts, are asked to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 686 of 12 May.