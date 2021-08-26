Police hunt wanted man with links to Tring and Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a wanted man who has links to Berkhamsted and Tring.

Matthew Potton, 55, whose last known address is in Aldbury, near Tring, is wanted for in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Cow Roast on Friday, August 13.

He has links to the areas of Tring and Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, as well as Chesham, Aylesbury and Amersham in Buckinghamshire.

Have you seen wanted Matthew Potton?

Anyone who sees Matthew, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101 or report information online quoting crime reference 41/62660/21.