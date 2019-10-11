Police hunt for 6ft 7in man with links to Hemel

Police have launched an appeal to find a man wanted in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Jay Lindor, 36, of no fixed abode, who also goes by the name of Jay Winston Watson, is described by police as black, around 6ft 7in tall and of slim build.

Have you seen Jay Lindor? (Image: Surrey Police)

He is also known to frequent the Grand Union Canal between West Drayton and Hemel Hempstead on a boat called Day Dream or Day Dream 2.

A police statement adds: "He has extremely short, dark hair and a goatee styled beard. He has a tattoo on his left wrist with the word Jess.

If you have any information which may assist officers in locating Jay Lindor, please call police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45190099286.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.