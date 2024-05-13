Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenager with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Iris, 17, from Aylesbury, was reported as missing from the nearby town on 3 May. She was last seen on CCTV one day later in Oxford and police officers believe she may be travelling by train.

On Saturday (11 May), Thames Valley Police released a CCTV image of Iris captured on 4 May in Oxford City centre. Also in the picture is a unknown male that the police force wants to speak to.

Also on Saturday Iris’s mother urged her to come home, she said in a statement released by the police: “Iris you're not in trouble. We want you home. We love you and we miss you.”

Iris has been missing for 10 days

Thames Valley Police has described Iris as five foot eight inches tall and of slim build. She may be wearing a black and red jacket, black jeans, black trainers and a black cap, the same outfit she is wearing in the released CCTV images.

As well as Hemel Hempstead, the teenager from Aylesbury has links to Watford, Wales, Liverpool, and Manchester.

Thames Valley Police believes that Iris might be travelling by train.

Superintendent Matthew Bullivant said: “We are extremely concerned for Iris’ welfare as she has been missing for more than a week.

The last time Iris was seen

“Iris was seen with a man in Oxford city centre on 4 May so we are keen to speak to him as he may have vital information about her whereabouts.

“I would like to emphasise, he is not a suspect of any offence, he is simply the last known person to speak to Iris so we need to speak to him as soon as possible.

“Iris is believed to have boarded a train at Oxford railway station heading for Birmingham so please get in touch if you were possibly on this train and saw her.

“Iris, if you see this, please get in touch with police or visit a police station so we can confirm you are safe. You are not in any trouble, we and your family are just concerned about you.