Police concerned for welfare of missing Hemel Hempstead teenager who may be wearing a durag

He was last seen on Tuesday
By James Lowson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Hertfordshire Constabulary is concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Hemel Hempstead last seen on Tuesday (10 October).

An appeal has been launched to help find Tyler, 17, who was last spotted at 9.35pm on Tuesday.

He is described as a black teenager, who is six foot one inches tall, with long brown hair in an afro. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that he sometimes wears a durag.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with orange soles.

Police have confirmed he also has links to Peterborough, Dagenham and Rainham.

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Tyler since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

“If you believe you are with Tyler now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”