Police appeal to help find missing Hemel Hempstead teenager
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a young man reported as missing from Hemel Hempstead.
Tyler, aged 18, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 12 with officers growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as black, 6ft 1in tall, and of slim build. He is usually clean shaven with collar-length plaited hair and usually dresses in a black or grey tracksuit with black trainers.
Tyler has links to the Chigwell area of Essex. If you have information or you believe you are with Tyler now or have seen him recently, call 999 immediately quoting ISR 10 of 12 December.
Alternatively you can can report information online on the police website.