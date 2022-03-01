Police appeal for help to trace missing Hemel Hempstead man
He has been missing since Sunday
Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been missing from his Hemel Hempstead home since Sunday.
Callum, 32, was last seen in Crabtree Lane at around 8am on Sunday, February 27.
He is described as slim, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white circular symbol on the rear of the collar, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers with a distinctive orange heel.
Officers are growing concerned for Callum’s welfare.
If you have seen Callum since he went missing or have information on his whereabouts call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 421 of 28 February.
For immediate sightings call 999 straight away.