Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Hemel Hempstead

A man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services rushed to St Agenells Lane at around 5.30am after reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The vehicle involved was a white Ford Transit, which struck a man.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Watford General Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services closed St Agenells Lane and Link Road on the eastbound carriageway following the crash.

They remain at the scene while they investigations are ongoing and are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Will Hood from the BCH Road Policing Unit said: “Our officers are working to establish the exact circumstances of this incident and are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the collision.

“As part of this work we’d like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events prior to it – did you see a male pedestrian in this area or a white Transit van before the incident? If so, please contact us.

“Equally, we’d ask motorists in the area around the time of the collision with dash cams to review the footage and call us if they believe they have information that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision can call police on 101 quoting reference ISR of 19 September.

There are major delays on surrounding roads due to the collision.

St Agnells Lane, Washington Avenue, Aycliffe Drive, Link Road and traffic heading towards the Cupid Roundabout are most affected.