Only 19 Jedi Knights in Hemel Hempstead

A paltry 19 people registered their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’ in the last UK census.

Every 10 years the government takes a census of the population, which records detailed information about the nation’s demographics.

Jimmy Page achieved much in his time as guitarist for Led Zeppelin, yet he rarely (if ever) summoned powers such as force lightning, force vision, force melding, or force smell. Yes, these are all real things in the Star Wars canon. Although he did write Stairway To Heaven, so fair do's to him

And out of a population in Hemel Hempstead Town of 5,684, only 19 people - or one in every 299 of the local population - put their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’.

Across all of Dacorum there was a more healthy 492 Jedi, many of them likely commuting into town via bus, car, or landspeeder.

In addition 23 people said they believed in Heavy Metal. It is not clear what denomination this referred to, or whether Nu Metal adherents are welcome to events hosted by Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple fans.

The average age of people in Dacorum was 39, while 86.6 per cent of people were born in England - a further 3.5 per cent were born elsewhere in the British Isles. 95.9 per cent of people living in Dacorum spoke English as their first language.