Olympic rowing star opens new ALDI store in Hemel Hempstead

Double Olympic silver-medallist Richard Hounslow cut the red ribbon to officially open a new Aldi store in Hemel Hempstead this morning.

The Maylands Avenue store is the second Aldi to open in town and will be run by Store Manager, Rob Tandy, along with a team of 36 colleagues from the Hemel community.

Olympic medallist Richard Hounslow with ALDI staff

As part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh campaign Richard gave away complimentary bags of fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new store will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s award-winning beers, wines and spirits, and an exclusive section full of award-winning health and beauty products.

Customers visiting the store can take advantage of Aldi’s famous Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During opening week the store will be offering a wide range of ‘spooktacular’, Halloween specials, including kid’s costumes from £4.99, party decorations from 89p and a spooky projector candle for £4.99.

Store Manager Rob Tandy said: “It’s been a fantastic morning here at our grand opening. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

Olympic medallist Richard Hounslow cutting the ribbon

"I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful, Richard Hounslow, for being a part of our celebrations.”

Team GB star, Richard Hounslow, added: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s store opening. I’ve had a great time talking to both the adults and children of Hemel Hempstead about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics.”