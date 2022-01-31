Mobile MRI scanner at Hemel Hempstead Hospital set to slash waiting times in half

New technology at Hemel Hempstead Hospital is set to cut waiting times for patients in half.

The mobile MRI scanner provides up to an additional 154 scans a week - meaning the diagnostic service can reduce waiting times from 13 to under six weeks for a routine MRI scan.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust – the trust that runs Hemel Hempstead Hospital – has commissioned the use of the mobile scanner for six months to increase scanning capacity and improve access for local patients.

Mobile MRI scanner

A short-term lease of high spec equipment gives the trust the flexibility to stay up to date with evolving scanner technology.

The scanner suite, which includes a changing room and control area, operates from inside a large truck and is staffed by expertly trained and experienced senior MRI radiographers.

The scanner has the capability to image the head, spine, pelvis, upper limb and lower limb joints. Over 545 patients have already benefitted from the service.

Nuala Littlechild, radiology services manager, said: "The mobile scanner is an innovative and important piece of kit that will allow us to serve our patients in Hemel Hempstead and beyond.