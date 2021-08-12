A woman from Hemel Hempstead has created a postbox topper to celebrate Max Whitlock' s success at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Paula Wright, from Gadebridge, is a member of Yarnbomb Hemel Hempstead and after watching Max Whitlock win a Gold medal on the Pommel Horse, she wanted to create something to celebrate his achievements.

Paula created this postbox topper to celebrate Max Whitlock's Olympic success

"We were in Old Town when he won his Gold medal for the Pommel Horse and I spoke to a few people about it and there was a good response to the idea.

"I went home and used some of the Union Jack bits from the VE day topper I created and then tried to create a Pommel Horse - which wasn't that easy!

"I did it to celebrate his achievements and celebrate what he has done, he is a local hero and I know many people from Hemel Hempstead are proud of what he has achieved!

"I really enjoyed watching the Olympics and it was great to help celebrate that with this topper."