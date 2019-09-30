Man exposes himself at Hemel Hempstead playing fields

Police investigating an indecent exposure in Grovehill Playing Fields have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

On Sunday, September 8, a mother was watching her children playing in the fields from her car when she was approached by a man who exposed himself to her by the driver side window.

Do you recognise this man?

The incident took place at 11.45am in Washington Avenue.

Police constable Amy Tilson, who is investigating, said: “We’d like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have been in the area around the time of the offence and may have information that can assist the investigation.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries in our efforts to identify this individual and now I am appealing for the public’s help.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact PC Tilson by emailing amy.tilson@herts.pnn.police.uk, submitting information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81471/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.