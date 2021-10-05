Lucky Tattoo and Piercing in Hemel teams up with charity to raise awareness of mental health on international awareness day

Lucky Tattoo and Piercing in Hemel Hempstead is teaming up with YOUnique Minds to raise awareness of mental health on World Mental Health Day (October 10).

YOUnique Minds, founded by Zoe Godden, is a support group that helps all those in need struggling with their mental health in and around Hemel Hempstead.

On World Mental Health Day, Sunday, October 10, Lucky Tattoo and Piercing is inviting people to the tattoo and piercing shop on the High Street, in Hemel Hempstead Old Town, for Shen-men piercings (for anxiety) and small mental health tattoos for a reduced cost on this day, to raise awareness of mental health and money for YOUnique Minds.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

All money raised will be donated to YOUnique Minds to help the group continue to support members as well as start a new mental health project - YOUnique Minds Helping Hand.

The YOUnique Minds Team will be at Lucky Tattoo and Piercing in Hemel Hempstead Old Town on Sunday, from 10am until 4pm.

The Shen-men piercings will be £10, and a small semi-colon tattoo is £20 - it is walk ins only on the day.

