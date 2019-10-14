Longer opening hours at Berkhamsted Library

Berkhamsted Library can now be accessed for an additional 27 hours a week, after the launch of the Open+ swipe card access system.

The library is now open from 7am Monday to Saturday, and until 8pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday; it was previously closed on Thursdays.

Open+ enables residents to gain access to the library outside of the normal opening hours.

Users will need to register at Berkhamsted Library for Open+, after which they can use their library card as a swipe-card to gain access to the library. There is CCTV to keep customers safe, while the integrated IT system manages the lighting, building controls, public IT access, self-service kiosks and security. Once users exit the system automatically shuts down and the building is made secure.

Cllr Terry Douris, cabinet member for libraries said: “The launch of this new service is a huge step in the right direction in making our libraries more accessible for our residents wherever we can and the building is compatible”.

“Open+ offers users an exciting opportunity to access Berkhamsted library outside of the normal core opening hours, meaning on some days the library is accessible for 13 hours.

“A key part of Hertfordshire Libraries Inspiring Libraries Strategy is to find smart solutions to offer increased access to our services. Open+ is an exciting addition to our service and a great way to ensure that everybody is able to use the library service.”

The new opening hours:

Monday:

Normal service - 9.30am - 5.30pm

Self service - 7am - 8pm

Tuesday:

Normal service - 9.30am - 5pm

Self service - 7am - 9.30am

Wednesday:

Normal service - 9.30am - 5pm

Self service - 7am - 9.30am

Thursday:

Self service - 7am - 8pm

Friday:

Normal service - 9.30am - 5pm

Self service - 7am - 8pm

Saturday:

Normal service - 9.30am - 4pm

Self service - 7am - 9.30am

Sunday:

Closed