A Hemel Hempstead shopping centre is asking local schools to submit pictures of Queen, reflecting her personality, interests, and achievements, as part of it Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The winning entry will get £1,000 for their school and the winner will also get a hamper full of goodies from shops at the centre.

The shortlisted pieces and overall winner’s art will be displayed at The Riverside Shopping Centre in a Jubilee Art Exhibition from May 23 to June 6.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with an art competition.

The art submitted can be of any size and created using traditional materials or computer graphics. Each entry is judged individually, so entries are welcomed from schools, colleges, and individuals.

Riverside Shopping Centre Manager, Ian Welland said: “The Art competition is a great way of getting children involved in the lead up to celebrations, whilst providing an opportunity to showcase local talent and of course, offering a highly valuable prize to the winning school and an amazing haul of goodies for one talented young artist!”

He added: “We are excited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with our customers.”

The closing date for the competition is 10th May 2022.

Entries can be handed in at the centre management suite on on level 1 of the car park at the shopping centre. Alternatively, it can be posted Jubilee Art Competition, Centre Management Suite, Unit 27, Riverside, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BT