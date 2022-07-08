In pictures: Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival returns for annual competition

Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival returned last weekend for its trail after it expanded the entrants to people across Boxmoor for this year’s event.

A creation of Peter Rabbit & Mr McGregor won overall with Shrek coming in second and the superheroes on Cowper Road in third place.

The event, by Boxmoor Primary School PTA, was attended by residents as well as Boxmoor Primary School Headteacher Mrs Campos and local councillor William Allen.

A spokesperson for Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival said: “It was an incredible event which the whole community absolutely loved.”

They added: “It was lovely to see old and young faces alike, wandering the streets of Boxmoor with big smiles on their faces, in awe of all the amazing creations.”

