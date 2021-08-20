Hundreds raised at Nine4Norah's family fun day in Hemel to support men's mental health charities

A family fun day in Hemel Hempstead helped raise hundreds for Nine4Norah, a charity campaign that fundraises for Baby Loss and Men's mental health charities.

Hey!Broadband supported Nine4Norah's Celebration Family Fun Day at Hemel Hempstead Cricket Club on Sunday, August 1.

Nine4Norah supports families who have experienced baby loss and raise money for men's mental health charities.

Nine4Norah's Celebration Family Fun Day

The team at Hey!Broadband helped hire bouncy castles and resources for the fun day and they ran several games for children including a penalty shootout challenge, in which the winners won prizes which included a basketball, football, water bottle and hats.

The Internet service provider donated a raffle prize for the event - six months free broadband - and donated £5 for everyone who registered their interest with Hey!Broadband (which is free), £20 for everyone who pre-ordered, and £50 for everyone who placed and ordered - in order to raise as much money as possible for Nine4Norah.

Zed, head of sales at Hey!Broadband, said: "Myself and some of the Team here at Hey Broadband attended an Amazing Day at Nine4Norah's Annual Family day.

"It was an Incredible day, meeting lots of wonderful people, all there to support a magnificent cause and help to raise money in support of Nine4Norah.

"I think our penalty shoot-out event, proved to be a success. Hope to see you again next year."