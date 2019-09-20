Homes to be built on former Tring school site - despite governors insisting land would NOT be sold for development

A housing development is being built on the site of a Tring private school, which controversially closed down in 2014.

Property developer W.E Black Ltd is building 34 homes on the former Francis House Preparatory School site off Aylesbury Road, Tring.

News

When governors at private school announced its shock closure in 2014, they denied rumours that the site was to be sold for housing development.

They said the decision to close the 126-pupil Christian school was regrettable but blamed it on falling pupil numbers and an "unviable future".

A spokesperson from W.E Black in response to the claims said: “We purchased the site with the benefit of a planning consent which had been obtained by the vendors.”

The properties are under construction and residents are expected to move in from February 2020.

12 of the homes provided are affordable housing with a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.

Eric Gadsden, managing director of W.E Black Ltd, said: “We have a huge amount of respect for the Inland team whom we have known since they started and are delighted to be working with them on their entry into social housing.

"We hope they will be pleased with our work at Tring and that there will be the opportunity for further mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Stephen Wicks, CEO of Inland Homes and Rosewood Housing, which is providing the affordable housing, said: "We are passionate about creating high quality places for people to live and that they can afford."

"The creation of an affordable housing arm to our business means we can offer homes in a range of tenures and across all affordability levels. We are now actively seeking further opportunities to grow our portfolio.”