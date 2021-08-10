A Tesco worker's resignation has gone viral after he filmed himself at the Tring store wearing a shirt and tie to read out his resignation letter, after bosses asked him to give formal notice.

In the video, posted to Reddit, the employee can be seen standing on a small white pedestal and brandishing a walking stick in the middle of the supermarket on London Road.

He posted the video announcing his resignation - titled 'After telling my work that I am leaving, they said I must make a formal resignation letter. So in response I went all out.' - to Reddit on Saturday.

Screenshot from the video posted on Reddit

In the video, his assistant reads out the resignation letter.

He said: "To whomever, it may concern, I write this letter from a place of sorrow and regret.

"These six long arduous years have caused me to grow quite weary. Whilst I have revelled and laboured with my subordinates, my knees have grown weak and the grease from my elbows has depleted.

"It is not for every man to accept large packages into their backdoor. Nonetheless, it was my duty.

"I have wandered endless aisles, searching for sections incomplete, my gloves doth hold the sweat of many a 12-hour.

"But my shoulders carry the weight of the worker's burden.

"To Chris, you are the father I never had. To John, you recognised my true potential, a finer manager I could not request.

"My final thanks go to Steve, the empire of this fine establishment. You have raised the bar from your predecessor infinitely.

"To say his name is to be remembered is a grotesque overstatement. I finish this letter with many thanks to my former comrades and I hereby submit my formal resignation."

The video ends with the employee saying: "Viva La Tesco!"

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are sorry to see Joe leave and wouldn’t expect anything different from such a well-loved character in our store.”