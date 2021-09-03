Hertfordshire's mental health campaign for young people shortlisted for award

Hertfordshire's multi-agency mental health campaign for young people has been shortlisted for Mental Health Innovation of the Year at the HSJ Awards 2021.

Just Talk is steered by young campaign ‘Ambassadors’ and coordinated by Hertfordshire County Council. Being shortlisted, recognises Just Talk’s outstanding contribution to healthcare – in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector.

Just Talk's mental health campaign encourages children and young people to widen their toolkit of coping strategies and normalises activities to protect their mental health, including talking and reaching out for support if they are struggling.

Just Talk shortlisted for 2021 HSJ Awards

This positive campaign involves an extensive network of parent/carers, young ambassadors and more than 35 partners from Hertfordshire’s mental health system; including NHS, public services, education settings, voluntary, community and social enterprises.

The scale of the Just Talk campaign, which has continuous collaboration at its heart, is unique.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, cllr Mark Mills-Bishop said: “With half of mental health issues being established by age 14, it is vital for parents, carers, children and young people to have access to the right support, at the right time.

“I’m thrilled Just Talk has been shortlisted for this prestigious award, as this positive campaign is helping to remove the obstacles to accessing help, by encouraging young people to talk and providing a wide range of free emotional wellbeing resources for children, young people, parents, carers, schools and other professionals, as well as signposting for further help.”

Despite the demanding circumstances of the past 18 months, over 1000 entries have been received for this year’s HSJ Awards, with 205 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.

The volume and standard of applications has been a true testament to those health and social care staff, who continue to push outstanding work and transformational projects across the sector.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Safety, Cllr Morris Bright MBE said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for Mental Health Innovation of the Year.

"This national recognition really does reflect the great things that can be achieved by working together.

"The collaborative efforts, dedication and hard work of our Just Talk Ambassadors, parents, carers and our professional colleagues working with children and young people throughout Hertfordshire, are all contributing towards the successful delivery of Just Talk.

“Knowing the exceptional challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and that there was such intense competition this year, makes this announcement an even more wonderful achievement, providing a tremendous boost to everyone involved.”

The judging panel was once again made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community, including Sir Bruce Keogh (Chair, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s FT); Marie Gabriel CBE (Chair, NHS Race and Health Observatory); and former HSJ Trust of the Year winners Ann Marr OBE (Chief Executive, St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals Trust) and Richard Mitchell (Chief Executive, Sherwood Forest Hospitals FT).

Following the intense and in-depth judging process, Just Talk was shortlisted, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held later this year (18 November).

Standing out amongst tough competition from hundreds of other exemplary applicants, Just Talk was selected based on ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact the campaign is having on children, young people, parents, carers and the professionals who are working with them.

HSJ editor Alistair McLellan, said: “On behalf of all my colleagues, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Just Talk on being nominated in the category of Mental Health Innovation of the Year, in this year’s HSJ Awards.

"The applications we receive always present our panel of judges with a very difficult task as the standard is unfailingly high and the breadth of innovation and passion for patient care is always so inspiring.

“This year, we really have been overwhelmed with the level of entries, particularly when set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the huge challenges faced by our health and social care workforce.

“We are therefore looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the live ceremony in November and joining us in celebrating their incredible achievements and commitment to excellence.”

The full list of nominees for the HSJ Awards 2021 can be found here.

The HSJ Awards are not just a celebration of success stories but also a platform to shape the future of the NHS.