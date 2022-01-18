Hertfordshire supports Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action 2022

Police in Hertfordshire are supporting a national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action which started on Monday (January 17).

The week has been launched by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing to recognise and celebrate the vital work neighbourhood police officers, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and volunteer officers perform daily.

Hertfordshire has 33 locally based Safer Neighbourhood Teams covering the whole county.

Each one is made up of police constables and PCSOs led by a sergeant. As well as patrolling their neighbourhoods on foot, bicycle or vehicle, they work to tackle local crime and anti-social behaviour related issues.

They often do so by working with partners including local councils, housing providers and the public themselves.

They also engage with the community and consult residents on what local issues should be prioritised throughout the year.

Throughout the week of action, the work of the neighbourhood teams will be featured on the force’s social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and through the force’s messaging service OWL (Online Watch Link).

The constabulary will be joining other forces nationally by tagging social media posts with #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek and #WeekOfAction to mark the week.

Chief Superintendent Richard Liversidge, who leads the constabulary’s Local Policing Command, said: “For many residents our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are the face of policing in their area.

"As well as being a reassuring presence though they also have a hugely important role in tackling the crime or anti-social behaviour issues that often impact most on the community.

"We are proud of the role they perform, and we are keen to recognise and celebrate that.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire David Lloyd said: “The public tell me that they want, and feel safer, with neighbourhood officers and PCSOs dedicated to patrolling their streets and interacting with the community.

I have ensured, unlike other parts of the country, that Hertfordshire Constabulary have maintained a strong neighbourhood policing model with local police stations and local policing teams.”

To find out more about your Safer Neighbourhood Team go to the Your Area section at herts.police.uk. You can also make an appointment to see them to discuss an issue.