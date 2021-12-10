Hertfordshire Police's Lives Not Knives event postponed due to Covid Plan B restrictions

The online event aimed to raise awareness about the reality of gangs and knives

An event to raise awareness about the reality of gangs and knives for young people in Hertfordshire has been postponed.

The Lives Not Knives event, hosted by Hertfordshire Police’s Gangs and Schools Team, was scheduled to broadcast on Instagram on Tuesday, December 14, but due to the introduction of Plan B restrictions, it has now been postponed.

Inspirational guest speakers were supposed to share their own experiences of violent crime at the event.

Anyone who is concerned about gang or knife crime can call Hertfordshire Police on 101. Young people who need help and advice about these issues can visit: www.herts.police.uk/cyp.

