Hertfordshire County Council pledges to support families from Afghanistan in wake of crisis

Hertfordshire County Council has pledged to support Afghan families in response to the unfolding crisis following the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The unfolding situation in Afghanistan is shocking and Hertfordshire County Council says their thoughts are with all the Afghan people who see their future with renewed uncertainty.

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Richard Roberts, said: “Hertfordshire is a diverse and inclusive county and will do all we can to help those fleeing oppression and persecution find sanctuary, settle into their new communities, and overcome the trauma they have faced.

“We are working closely with central Government, as well as our District and Borough councils and voluntary organisations to ensure we have the necessary resources and support available to meet the needs of those arriving in the county.

“Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those in the Armed Forces community affected by the conflict and the unfolding situation, as well as the Afghans who did so much to support our military and civilian endeavours.

"Support for our veteran community is readily available through the Veterans’ Gateway, and I would urge anyone who needs it to reach out.”