Here's why you may have seen this Hemel Hempstead pastor walking every street in the town

A pastor is visiting every street in Hemel Hempstead as part of a prayer walk.

David Young, pastor of Hemel Hempstead Community Church, is nearing the end of his walk - which he called Love Hemel.

He started the walk on March 29, in Grovehill and hopes to finish it by the end of next week - and has already covered 275 miles.

David said: "I wanted to walk every single street in Hemel Hempstead and pray for the recovery for the communities after the pandemic.

"So far I have covered 1000 streets, walked 578,029 steps - which is 275 miles. I have not been able to walk every day but have walked on 54 days for two hours per day which is 108 hours to date.

"It has been fascinating, really interesting to see the whole of Hemel from the ground.

"Although I have lived in Hemel for a long time, this is the first time I have seen every part of the town."

He started in the north in Grovehill and Woodhall Farm then covered the central areas from East to West, to include the Industrial estate, Adeyfield, Highfield, Old Town, across to Gadebridge, Warners End, Chaulden and Boxmoor.

In the last couple of months he finished off in the South, in Leverstock Green, Bennetts End, Nash Mills and Apsley - leaving just Felden and Two Waters to complete.

"I have lived here for years and I have never been round to all the areas of the town

"Hemel Hempstead gets a lot of stick, but I would say that my experience tells me the opposite.

"My impression of the town as I have walked through the community is that it is a great place to live or work.

"It is an ever-expanding place but surrounded by beautiful countryside and great green spaces within, from local parks, through to the canal and Water Gardens.

"It is great to see all the different parts of the town, and meeting all the communities.

"When I started the walk we were in lockdown, so when you saw other people it was at a distance and people were cautious of keeping their distance.

"But as the restrictions have eased it's nice to see more people stopping and talking with me, Hemel is a very friendly place.

"The pandemic has been hard for everyone but there is opportunity to thrive when we come out of it.