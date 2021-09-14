Here's how you can quiz the Hertfordshire Criminal Justice Board at a public meeting

Questions can be raised on how the criminal justice system is run in Hertfordshire when its leaders hold a board meeting in public this month.

The Hertfordshire Criminal Justice Board (CJB) will be answering questions from the public during the virtual meeting.

The Board is made up of key agencies and individuals within the local Hertfordshire criminal justice system, including the Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd, the Assistant Chief Constable and the Chief Crown Prosecutor.

The meeting will focus on looking at what more can be done to prevent people from coming into the criminal justice system and creating fewer victims.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd, who is also Chair of the Board, said: “My role involves giving the public a democratic involvement in the criminal justice system, as well as

policing.

“The meeting in public will provide the wider community with an insight into the challenges in the system and how partners are working together to address them.

"The aim of the CJB is to get all parties following one plan and to improve the journey and outcomes for victims.

“This meeting will look at how criminality and the subsequent number of victims can be reduced by tackling issues and behaviour at an early stage.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary’s new Prevention First strategy sets out how they are aiming to achieve this.

“A key part of making progress is to better understand how the system can be improved.

"I hope the public will take the time to come and tell us and listen to what the Board is aiming to achieve.”

Local Criminal Justice Boards were introduced by the government in 2003 to improve the delivery of justice, secure better outcomes for victims and witnesses, and increase public confidence in the system.

Hertfordshire Criminal Justice Board (HCJB) is a partnership of agencies working to achieve these aims. It aims to create the best environment for victims and witnesses, whether that

is improving opportunities for reporting crime, providing support or making sure the court process is effective at holding offenders to account.

The meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams between 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday, September 29, with a link on how to join is available here.

If you are unable to join the meeting by computer then you can dial 020 3443 9187 and enter the conference ID 859 848 030#. This will give you access to hear the meeting but you won’t be able to view proceedings.