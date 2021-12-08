Residents across Dacorum are being encouraged to check if they are eligible to receive help under a new scheme being launched to help local householders be warmer in their homes, lower their carbon emissions, and save money on their fuel bills this winter.

Under the Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme, delivered by Warmworks on behalf of Dacorum Borough Council and through funding from the UK Government, householders can apply to receive improvements to increase the comfort and warmth in their home.

The scheme offers a range of insulation measures and renewable heating technologies which are designed to support homes to reduce their impact on the environment, including air source, ground source, and hybrid heat pumps.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Homes Grant scheme is open to homeowners and private tenants, where the home has a low energy rating and a low annual income

The Green Homes Grant scheme is open to homeowners and private tenants, where the home has a low energy rating and a low annual income.

Warmworks will arrange a survey in the homes of eligible householders to agree the work that will be carried out.

An accredited and registered sub-contractor team then completes the installation of the agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures, before an independent inspection assesses the completed work against rigorous quality standards.

Where required, Warmworks will also then arrange for a full annual service to be completed 12 months later.

Margaret Griffiths, portfolio holder for housing at Dacorum Borough Council, said: "As we move into winter and we depend on our heating systems more, the Green Homes Grant scheme offers vital improvements that could see many people across Dacorum who are on a low income and finding it hard to heat their home benefit from measures that could see them being warmer, reduce their bills, and decrease their home’s impact on the environment.

“I’d encourage everyone in Dacorum to check if they are eligible to receive help from the Green Homes Grant scheme."

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks managing director, said: “On the back of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, I’m delighted that Warmworks is working in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council to deliver the Green Homes Grant scheme.

“Not only do the funded energy efficiency measures that the scheme provides give local people an opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions and support the transition to Net Zero, but as the colder weather hits, one of the most important benefits we can offer through the scheme is to help people feel warmer, healthier and happier in their homes during these winter months.

“A few minutes to complete our short application could help your home stay warmer for years ahead.”

The Green Homes Grant scheme is a UK-Government funded initiative, supporting local projects to make energy-saving improvements in people’s homes. The scheme aims to reduce household fuel bills, make homes warmer and more comfortable, lower carbon emissions and create green jobs.

Householders can check if they are eligible for support under the Green Homes Grant scheme by completing a short application form here.